NORWAY — Stan Bennett, Owner & President of Bennett Radio Group, has announced Bennett Radio Group will broadcast the Inaugural Christmas for Kids Radio-Thon on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on WOXO (Real Country) 92.7 & 100.7.

Bennett, a 30-year veteran of Maine radio, will be working in conjunction with the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce and RightStart, Inc. to raise money and collect toys and clothing for local children and families in need throughout Oxford Hills during the Holiday Season.

RightStart, which is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit, has been providing programs and services to children and teens throughout Oxford Hills since 1979. This year, however, because of COVID-19, the organization has had difficulty getting local businesses to be drop-off locations for charitable contributions.

Bennett, along with John Williams, Executive Director of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce and Connie Allen, Coordinator of Christmas for Kids with RightStart, Inc. decided to collaborate on a 13-hour Radio-Thon to ensure local families will not go without during the holidays.

On Thursday, November 12 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., people are invited to drop off new toys, clothing or monetary donations at Bennett Radio Group’s Studio at 243 Main Street, Norway, ME. Listeners will also be able to call-in and donate by credit card at 207-743-7812. More details are available at www.woxo.com. All state and local COVID 19 protocols will be followed during the radio-thon.

Throughout the course of the Radio-Thon, local businesses owners, local officials and other select guests will be live in-studio or by phone to discuss the importance of Christmas for Kids—and teens—within the community.

In August, Stan & Alison Bennett acquired and revived five local stations serving Oxford County, the River Valley, Lewiston/Auburn as well as a portion of eastern New Hampshire which include: WOXO-FM 92.7 & 100.7 Norway-Rumford, WIGY-1240 AM Lewiston/Auburn, WPNO-1450 AM South Paris and WEZR-980 AM in Rumford. The acquisition also includes translator stations WIGY-FM 105.5 FM Lewiston/Auburn, 96.9 FM South Paris/Norway.

For more information on RightStart, Inc. and the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, please visit the following link: http://business.oxfordhillsmaine.com/list/member/rightstart-inc-norway-207-743-5728-279

