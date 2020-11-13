AUBURN – Herbert R. Larlee, 99, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Auburn with family by his side, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, just 10 days shy of his 100th birthday.He was born on Nov. 17, 1920 in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada to George and Alvina (Lajoie) Larlee. He served during WWII in the Royal Canadian Airforce as a pilot warrant officer and flight instructor. He moved to Auburn in the early 1950s where he spent many years raising his family.In 1982 he became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Herbert was a master electrician by trade and worked his entire career as a union member. Herbert enjoyed golfing, working on various projects around his home and spending time with his family and kitty, Patches. In his early years he played hockey, performed as a tap dancer, and played the drums in a band with his siblings.Herbert is survived by his sons, Robert, Mark and his wife Ruth, Philip and his wife Tamara, his daughters, Joan, Mary and her spouse Tuija, his stepdaughters, Dorrie Peaco and Linda Jordan; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wives, Ida Pelletier, Florence Durand, Roberta Sturgeon; his son, Craig and stepdaughter, Sandra Cotton.Herbert’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their tremendous care and support during the last few months of his life. We will be forever grateful.Online condolences may be left for Herbert’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. At the family’s request, services will be private.Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 207-784-4584.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name toAndroscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice,15 Strawberry Ave.,Lewiston ME 04240 or theGreater Androscoggin Humane Society,55 Strawberry Ave.,Lewiston, ME 04240.