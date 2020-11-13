AUBURN – Jane M. Dow, 53, passed away at Hospice House in Auburn on Nov. 10, 2020 after waging a courageous battle against her cancer.

Jane was born on August 31, 1967 to Louis Roy and Mary (McGloine) Roy in Brunswick. She attended school in Brunswick until the age of 9 and then her parents moved the family to Lewiston. Jane then attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School until the 8th grade and then went on to Lewiston High School where she graduated in 1985.

The arts played an important part in Jane’s life during her 20s and 30s. She enjoyed acting, singing, painting, sculpting and photography.

Jane worked at L.L.Bean for over nine years in different capacities and then went on to be a counselor for over five years at the Spurwink School.

After that Jane decided to pursue her love of skincare aesthetics graduating from the Institute of Skin Science in 1997. In 2000 Jane opened her own business, Skin Renewal Specialties, which she ran for 14 years. She provided skincare treatments and her own line of specialty skincare products throughout Central Maine. Besides her own business, Jane worked part-time at Women to Women in Yarmouth for 13 years providing medical aesthetic services. She eventually left the workforce to care for her aging parents.

While Jane was searching for office space for her business she met the love of her life, Gary Dow. Even though they couldn’t come to terms on the office space rental, a spark was launched that ignited a 20-year love affair. Jane and Gary married on May 1, 2004 at St. Joseph’s Church. They spent their honeymoon in Italy with many days on the Amalfi Coast, which Jane often referred to as the most beautiful place in the world.

Jane and Gary both loved the ocean and spent many days going to the Boothbay Harbor region where they eventually purchased a second home. After Jane had remodeled that residence to their liking, they sold it and then purchased a home on Minnehonk Lake in Mount Vernon. Jane once again used her design and decorating skills to turn that home into a beautiful and serene place. Jane loved walking the tranquil gravel road and wooded paths of “Minnehood.”

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Gary; her stepchildren, Adam Dow (Hillary), Travis Dow (Kathy), and Beth Dow and her significant other (Shawn Castonguay); her grandchildren, Blake Dow, Zander Dow, Eva Dow and Tyler Dow; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Dow; sister-in-law, Janice Packard (Chris), her brother-in-law, Martin Dow Jr. (Cathy) and family; her uncle, Matthew McGloine, her aunt, Yolande Roy; her godmother, Joan Callahan; and many cousins from New York and New Jersey. Jane will be sadly missed by her best friend, Maggie Joyce.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Mary Roy; her brothers, Daniel and Matthew; her father-in-law, Martin Dow Sr.; many uncles, aunts and cousins, both local and away.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church at 11 a.m., attendance in church by invitation only, the service will be live streamed online at http://www.princeofpeace.me. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to

The Androscoggin Hospice House,

236 Stetson Rd.,

Auburn, ME 04210 or

Covenant House,

550 10th Ave.,

New York, NY 10018.