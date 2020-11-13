LEWISTON – Lavina Margaret Smith Dumlao Barbosa, 55, of Lewiston, passed away at her home on Nov. 3, 2020, after her long battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 26, 1965 in Fort Knox, Ky. to Galen Lester Smith and Gisela Garner.

Lavina is survived by her wife Santa Barbosa; her former spouse, Robert Dumlao and their five children, eldest son Frederick Dumlao II and his wife Heather, son Zachariah Dumlao and his fiancée Danielle, son Kyle Dumlao and his wife Rachel, daughter Brittany Dumlao and her fiancé Frank, and son Juan Dumlao; her five grandchildren, Aurallee, Taniah, Lucien, Giovanni, and Ellie; Lavina was excited for her sixth grandchild on the way; her mother Caroline Smith; and her brothers, Tracy Smith and his wife Anne, Galen Smith and his wife Crystal, and Tommy Smith; her biological mother, Gisela Garner; and her sisters, Misty Bowyer and Kimberly Davis.

Lavina was preceded in death by her father, Galen Smith; and her two brothers, Lester Smith and Kyle Smith.

A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home. Condolence, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.