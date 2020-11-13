Temperature

Maximum: 76° Date: 10/1

Minimum: 26° Date: 10/31

Average True Temp: 44.32258°

Precipitation

Total for month: 6602″

Greatest: 1.92″ Date: 10/13

Daily Average: 0.212968”

Year to Date: 33.797”

Snow

Total: .4”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”

Season to Date: .4″

Wind

Peak: 47 Date: 10/1

Low: 12 Date: 10/17

Average Peak 22.03226 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.25

Low: 0

Wind Chill

Low: -3 Date: 10/31

Humidity

Average: 54.83871

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles