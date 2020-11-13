Temperature
Maximum: 76° Date: 10/1
Minimum: 26° Date: 10/31
Average True Temp: 44.32258°
Precipitation
Total for month: 6602″
Greatest: 1.92″ Date: 10/13
Daily Average: 0.212968”
Year to Date: 33.797”
Snow
Total: .4”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: .4″
Wind
Peak: 47 Date: 10/1
Low: 12 Date: 10/17
Average Peak 22.03226 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25
Low: 0
Wind Chill
Low: -3 Date: 10/31
Humidity
Average: 54.83871
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
