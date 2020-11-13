The dog of this week is Bentley the beagle. He is a young male, one to three years old. He has this to say, “Hi! My name is Bentley! I am a super sweet and outgoing beagle that loves going for long walks. Typical to my breed, I am a chatty boy. Being out in nature with my humans is my favorite thing to do; I even have amazing leash manners! I would love to find an active and outdoorsy family! I enjoy watching the feral cats here at the shelter, and if one comes too close, I do try to chase them. If you are looking for the sweetest beagle boy, please come meet me!”

Megara is a young female cat, six months to one year old and she says: “Oh, hello there. My name is Megara. I am a sweet but shy gal that is a little overwhelmed with my new surroundings here at the shelter. I am looking for a quiet and understanding home that will help me adjust.”

If you have room in your heart and home to adopt a furever friend, please call the Franklin County Animal Shelter to make an appointment that will change your life and the life of a lonely dog or cat.

