Loring Danforth of Lewiston looks for birds with a spotting scope on Sabattus Pond in Sabattus on Friday morning. He identified a hooded merganser within minutes of his arrival, and estimates that in the autumn there are 25 species of ducks in the area. "The fun thing is you enjoy the color and beauty of the animals, and then there is the intellectual challenge of figuring out what kind of species it is, and then the interest of learning about the behavior and biology," Danforth said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
