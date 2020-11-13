November 6, 2020

In an effort to keep public welfare and employee safety first and foremost, effective November 12, 2020 the Rangeley Town Office will return to appointment only customer service at the front counter. Please call 864-3326 to schedule.

At this time, we will only allow one customer at the front counter during their appointment time, unless otherwise required. Masks are required to enter the building and must remain on at all times. Please call Baily Beers, Code Enforcement, at 864-3188 for an appointment regarding building permits and the like.

Please use the following links to handle business online when appropriate:

https://www1.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal/

Vehicle Registration/including trailers

CANNOT BE AN EXPIRED REGISTRATION!!!

https://apps1.web.maine.gov/online/atv_snow/index.htm

Snowmobile Registration

https://apps1.web.maine.gov/online/atv_snow/index.htm

ATV Registration

https://apps1.web.maine.gov/online/boat/

Boat Registrations

https://moses.informe.org/cgi-bin/online/moses_v3/index

Hunting and Fishing License

https://www13.informe.org/burnpermit/public/index.html

Burn Permits

Thank you in advance for your patience and compliance as we navigate the new Executive Order.