Rangeley Public Library is now open, for both in-person visits and curbside pickups. We have returned to “normal” winter hours: Tuesday-Friday 10:00-4:30, Saturday 10:00-2:00, last Wednesday of each month (starting December) open until 7:00PM. Face coverings are required for all entering the library.
