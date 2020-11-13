It is with great regret and an abundance of caution, that the Giving Tree of Rangeley has decided to cancel the public Lighting of the Giving Tree due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. But fear not, the tree will be turned on for the 33rd year, to signal the beginning of the Christmas Season!

The Giving Tree of Rangeley is an all volunteer, all donation organization that has been helping the community for 33 years. There is still a great need for support, within our community this year, for warm clothing for the children, IGA $30.00 gift cards for the seniors and Citgo $25.00 gas cards for people going out of town for medical appointments.

The Giving Tree of Rangeley will have gift tags available for you to pick up, to shop, for a specific gift or gift card. The trees with the tags will be located at the IGA and the Public Library. Simply choose a tag, purchase the gift and return the unwrapped gift with the tag. You may drop off your gift at the Public Library, Skowhegan Savings Bank (knock on the side door) during business hours and the Chamber of Commerce on M-W-F from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. If you cannot make the business hours of the above drop off locations call Carmen Glidden at 207-864-3807.

If you would rather make a financial donation, please send it to the Giving Tree of Rangeley, P.O. Box 222, Rangeley, ME 04970-0222. A final way you can help this year is to purchase a crocheted blanket, made specifically for the Giving Tree, or the book There is an Angel in Rangeley from Ecopelagicon on Pond Street.

We appreciate all of your support in assisting us in making children and adults smile at this most joyous time of the year. We hope that you have a wonderful holiday season

