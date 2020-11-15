If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Mystery Photo for Nov. 15, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mystery photo for Nov. 8, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

We had some wild guesses for last week’s Mystery Photo and a handful of correct ones. The photo is of a handmade message that has been leaning against the sign for Community Concepts on Bates Street in Lewiston for the past several months. Our winner, Kyle Simmons, is a former letter carrier whose route took him past the area, so it was an easy mystery to solve for him. He will receive a $20 gift coupon courtesy of Hannaford.

