SPOKANE, Wash. – Albert “Porky” L. Cyr, 92, of Spokane, Wash., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 9, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart hospital, due to complications from double pneumonia.

Al was born in Mexico, Maine on August 20, 1928 to Leo and Alice (Sutton) Cyr. He grew up in Rumford, graduated from Stephen’s High School in 1948, where he excelled as an athlete. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War Conflict, 1948-1952, as a torpedo man.

In 1952, he married the love of his life, Louise Perry, and was happily married for nearly 52 years when she passed in 2006. Together they settled in Rumford and raised eight children, one daughter and seven sons.

He worked tirelessly as a paper maker for 42 years before retiring from Mead Paper Company in 1990. While employed, he served as vice president of Local Union 900 and shop steward, and was instrumental in negotiating the contract during the strike of 1980.

Al was known for being a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend. He had a smile that would light up the room! His sense of humor was infectious and always on time, he would use it to lighten the mood or put you at ease. He was a selfless man of honor and integrity, devoting himself to his family, the betterment of his local community, and to his Traditional Catholic Church community. Always generously giving his time and energy, he led by example and volunteered his time to many organizations for a number of years, including as a Little League coach, and Boy Scout leader for Troop 581. He cared about his community and also served as selectman and police commissioner for the Town of Rumford. One of his proudest accomplishments was the creation of the Rumford Boat Launch, on the banks of the Androscoggin River, of which his efforts were instrumental. After moving to Spokane, Wash. in 1990, he volunteered for S.C.O.P.E., a community oriented policing effort. He also always made himself available to help with various work projects at St. Michael’s Church, where he was a communicant for 30 years.

Throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman, spending time with his family and friends fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, and snowmobiling. In his later years, he loved to work outdoors on home projects, tending his vegetable and rose gardens, and making birdhouses and feeders. We called him the “bird whisperer”, since he was often able to get them to feed from his hand.

He will be greatly missed by loving family and friends including sons Kim, of Rumford, Albert (Lois), of West Falmouth, Paul (Rosie), of Colbert, Wash., Ernest (Catherine), of Spokane, Wash., Fr. Adam Cyr, Jeremy, of Cape Elizabeth, and daughter, Elizabeth Fuller (Gene), of Poland. He is also leaves 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; his dear friend, Colleen Shackelford, and his loyal canine companion, Mindy

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents; sisters Lorraine Bourassa and Jeannette Mayo, brother Leo Cyr; and son, Peter Cyr.

A mass of Catholic burial will take place at St. Michael’s Church in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being made under the care of Heritage Funeral Services in Spokane.