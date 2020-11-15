RUMFORD – Charles “Russ” Hayford, 81, of Livermore peacefully passed away on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home.

He was born in Livermore on Oct. 24, 1939, a son of the late Lyndon and Gertrude (Gammon) Hayford. He grew up in the Livermore area and attended local schools. He was a graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner, class of 1959.

After high school, he joined the Marine Corp Reserves.

He married Lee Lyon on Sept. 23, 1961 and they started a family together. During that time, Russ worked as a mill wright for Cianbro for many years. He also worked as a logger, a farmer for Caldwell Farms in Turner and retired from R.E. Lowell Lumber in Buckfield. Russ will always be remembered for his love of woodworking, hunting, coin collecting and “hanging out having coffee with the boys” at the Canton Variety. Russ was a member of the Masonic Lodge #21 in Livermore. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his only daughter, Amy Knox and her husband Brian of Peru; his two brothers, Lyndy Hayford and his wife Joann of Hartford, Arthur Hayford and his wife Mary of Livermore; his two grandchildren, Courtney Gemelli and her husband Randy of Smithfield and Scott Knox of Peru; his two great-grandchildren, Charley and Carver Gemelli. He also leaves behind his nieces, nephews; and many friends; along with his sister-in-law, Rae Shields of Andover.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lee in 2017; as well as their two sons, Scott and Michael.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Rumford Hospital and Rumford Community Home for the care and compassion they showed Russ during his time with them.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, there will be no services at this time. Interment will take place at Demeritt Cemetery in Peru at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 250 Penobscot St. Rumford, 364-4236.