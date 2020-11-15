A Yarmouth man was killed Friday morning when his scissor lift tipped over on a job site in Wiscasset, police there said.

James Thompson, 58, was painting the interior of a garage at Atlantic Motorcar Center from a scissor lift, which was elevated about 12 feet. The garage door suddenly opened, hitting the lift’s cage and tipping it over.

Employees at Atlantic Motorcar ran to his aid as Wiscasset Police and EMS responded around 9:30 a.m.

Thompson died at the scene, police said in a news release Sunday. Authorities did not specify whether the fall alone caused the fatal injuries.

Thompson was working for Theodore Logan & Son Inc. of Portland, police said.

The workplace accident brought an official from the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office to the scene, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, police said.

« Previous

filed under: