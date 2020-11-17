FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington has appointed seven new members to the Board of Visitors for 2020-2021.

The UMF Board of Visitors is a distinguished body of community and regional leaders that advises the president regarding the university’s role and mission and its relationship with the people of Maine. Members of this select group assist the university by promoting understanding and support with the System Board of Trustees, the State Legislature, state agencies, businesses, school systems, social services providers, the media and the general public.

Joining the board are Mana Abdi ’18, advocate for Disability Rights of Maine; Jennifer Bjorn, chief financial officer for Kyes Insurance; Thomas Dukes ’90, General Counsel for SafeGuard Cyber; Mattie Lajoie ’19, recent UMF graduate; John Moore, owner/operator Narrow Gauge Cinema; Greg Patterson, manager Farmington Walmart; and Barbara Sergio, senior director of Quality and Patient Safety for Franklin Community Health Network.

filed under: