CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Damon Wayans Jr., 38; Chloe Sevigny, 46; Owen Wilson, 52; Oscar Nunez, 62.

Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and turn your thoughts into something tangible. Be the one to make the first move. Be innovative and ready to bring about change. Stop worrying about what you cannot change, and start making a difference where possible. Concentrate on health, finances and consistency. Step outside your comfort zone, and practice what you preach. Your numbers are 9, 15, 22, 27, 34, 36, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Avoid no-win emotional situations that are debilitating. Find a way to overcome controversy and build better relationships with others. How you present who you are, what you want and what you are willing to give will be instrumental in what you receive. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think your plans through, and refuse to let anyone tamper with your choices or the goals you set. Don’t succumb to peer pressure or mind games. Follow your heart, and make positive adjustments as you advance. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay on track. If you let someone interfere, you’ll fall short of your goal. Taking on someone’s problems won’t help them or you. Offer suggestions, but don’t take over. Pay attention to someone you love in order to avoid hurt feelings. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your cool, regardless of what others do. Focus on bringing about positive change at home and finding a way to handle your money, responsibilities and relationships with others without discord. A unique approach to life, love and happiness will pay off. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what has to be done, and don’t complain. If you raise issues, you will meet with opposition. Get things done on time, and avoid a pointless debate. Less talk and more action will keep you out of trouble. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ve got what it takes to win. Take on a challenge, embrace competition and make adjustments if you don’t like what you see. Run the show, and don’t feel you need to impress anyone other than yourself. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change what isn’t working for you. Take better care of your home, family and the way you handle money matters. An emotional scene won’t help you solve anything. Be honest, direct and willing to find common ground to avoid setbacks. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Knowledge is power. Gather information that enables you to bring about positive change. Let your heart and your emotions lead to taking action. Speak freely and passionately about what you want, and live life your way. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remain focused on home improvements, keeping the peace and letting go of the past. Carrying emotional baggage won’t help you build strong relationships or make better decisions. Make personal growth, less stress, and better health your priorities. Romance is featured. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your plans, get approval from those affected by the decisions you make and carry on with your itinerary. Letting others have a say will encourage them to support and help you achieve your goal. Someone’s uncertainty will help you customize your plans. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for better ways to handle or earn money. Consider your attributes and how you can get them up to speed with the changing world market. Address uncertainty regarding a contract, a problem you face with an institution or your health. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Call on old friends, and valuable information that will help change your life will be revealed. A last-minute change of plans will play in your favor. A favor you offer will lead to an unexpected reward. Financial gain is heading your way. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, passionate and possessive. You are mysterious and secretive.

