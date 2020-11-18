BUCKFIELD —The Town Office will be closed to the public until Dec. 1 as it deals with the aftermath of the resignation of its longtime town clerk.

In a message posted on the town’s Facebook page, new Town Manager John Andrews says: “The Town Office will be closed through 12/1/2020 as we reorganize and train the Administration Department. If you are in need of assistance please email: [email protected] We will do our best to accommodate your needs by appointment. Thank you for your patience.”

The town office was left in disarray following the surprise resignation of longtime Town Clerk Cindy Dunn last week. Dunn, who had worked for the town since 1983, has twice filled the role as town manager.

In announcing her resignation, Dunn complained about the 60- to 80-hour workweeks she has endured the past few months with no assistant and no extra compensation. The added workload was due to having no office help, the town’s struggles to pass a budget and the recent election.

Twice since August, the town rejected the budget for administrative services. She said her salary was $38,000 a year and noted that nearby Sumner, with half the population of Buckfield, pays its town clerk more than $50,000 per year. In addition to being the town clerk, Dunn’s many roles included town treasurer and tax collector. She was also the bookkeeper, payroll clerk, registrar of voters, assessor assistant, motor vehicle registration agent, watercraft-ATV-snowmobile registration agency, and state Department of Inland Fishers and Wildlife agent for the community of 2,009 residents as of the 2010 Census. Andrews was out of the office Wednesday and was not available for comment. The town is hoping to hire a new clerk and assistant clerk by Dec. 1. Residents who need to register their motor vehicles can do so at the Paris Town Office through February.

