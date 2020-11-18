LEWISTON — A large number of law enforcement officers surrounded a Horton Street building hours after a man exchanged gunfire with Lewiston officers Wednesday morning at 30 Howe St.

A boy emerged from 136 Horton St. soon after 11:30 a.m., and police took him into custody for questioning. Earlier, police evacuated buildings in the area, and a police negotiator could be heard calling for him to exit the building. Children could be seen leaving the building earlier.

An ambulance took a woman to the hospital after a police dog bit her. It is not known if she has any connection to the shooting suspect.

People are discouraged from approaching the area.

Officers were dispatched to Howe Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun threatening someone. When they arrived, and approached the apartment, the man fled from the apartment and fired at officers, according to a media statement released by Lt. David St. Pierre.

Police returned fire and pursued the man, during which additional shots were fired, St. Pierre wrote.

“At this time, the investigation is very active and we are requesting people stay clear from the area of Howe Street and Sabattus Street at this time,” St. Pierre wrote. “The suspect is still at large and several officers and detectives are working in the area.”

Maine State Police are assisting with the investigation and the Office of the Attorney General has been notified of this event, he wrote.

No injuries to any officers have been reported, St. Pierre wrote, adding it’s unknown if the suspect has been injured.

Additional information will be updated and shared in future press releases when it becomes available, he wrote.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call 207-784-6421 for dispatch or Detective Desiree Michaud at 207-513-3001, ext. 3308.

Reports of gunfire and police activity were posted to the Facebook group Lewiston Rocks.

This story will be updated.

