DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in reference to the Nov. 16 Sun Spots about the Sabattus Street ice cream shop. Before it was The Whole Scoop, the shop was called B.J.’s Ice Cream, and it was owned by Barbara Angell of Leeds. I believe she made her own ice cream, and one particular “flavor” she would occasionally offer was “Kitchen Sink.” It was a mix of many kinds of “leftovers” that were probably in such small quantities that she would not bother trying to use them, other than putting them all together in one batch. It made for some very flavorful ice cream choices! — Jon, Sabattus

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A reader inquired about the name of the ice cream place on outer Sabattus St. I believe the name was B.J.’s Dairy Treat. — Anita, Sabattus

ANSWER: Thank you, Jon and Anita, for your helpful replies. The “Kitchen Sink” does sound interesting, and a great way to use up the leftovers. Waste not, want not! If any other readers have memories of B.J.’s, you are welcome to share them here.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would you please tell me what I need to do to put an obituary in your paper? — Nancy, no town

ANSWER: First of all, I offer my condolences to you at this time that I’m sure is difficult and sad for you.

I urge you to allow whatever funeral home is assisting you with arrangements to take care of the obituary for you. Most funeral homes and crematoriums will offer this service, often with no additional cost to you. If you are questioning the price a funeral home has quoted for an obituary, it is, in most cases accurate, and will likely cost the same if you place it privately. (The average cost is about $1 per word with the price of $35 added to have a photograph included.)

However, if the funeral home does not offer such a service, you may submit an obituary to any of Masthead Maine’s newspapers, preferably via email. Please include your name, home address and phone number. Obituaries must be verified by a death certificate, or by providing the funeral home or cremation service information for confirmation of passing. Charges for obituaries will be provided after submission and review by staff members. Out-of-state funeral homes and private party submissions will require credit card payment before the obituary will be printed.

We do not take obituary information over the phone or accept obituaries submitted in hand-written form.

Obituaries run in the Sun Journal and online at sunjournal.com.

Email the obituary to [email protected]. Other ways to send the obit are to fax it to 791-6925 Monday through Friday or to mail it to MaineToday Media, Attn: Obituaries, 295 Gannett Dr., South Portland, ME 04106. If you have questions or need more information, you can call 791-6191.

If you wish to submit an obituary to run one of the weekly newspapers, please contact: Advertiser Democrat, 743-7011, [email protected]; The Bethel Citizen, 824-2444, [email protected]; The Franklin Journal, 778-2075, [email protected]; Livermore Falls Advertiser, 780- 2075, [email protected]; The Rangeley Highlander, 864-3756, [email protected]; and the Rumford Falls Times, 364-7893, [email protected] .

Additionally, “In Memoriams” for the Sun Journal are handled directly through the office in Lewiston. Call 784-5411 or (800) 482-0753 for information.

