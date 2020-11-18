LISBON FALLS – Betty Goodenow was called home to be with Jesus on Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 78.Betty was born May 9, 1942 to David and Viola Reed of Bowdoin Maine. Betty went to Bowdion and Lisbon schools where she graduated from Lisbon High School. Betty worked a variety of jobs, from the shoe making industry to electronics. She retired from Cooper Industries where she met her husband Doug Goodenow, they were married Oct. 23, 1993.Betty enjoyed many hobbies some of which were ceramics, gardening, and exercising with a group of friends at Silver Sneakers in Bowdoin. She enjoyed taking trips to New Hampshire to visit with her sister and son. Betty said some of her best times was hanging out with her niece Vicky, even it was just running errands or getting a bite to eat. Betty was a member of the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church. She couldn’t wait for Sunday’s to spend time with her church family. She thought the world of all the pastors.Betty was predeceased by her parents, David and Viola Reed, brothers, Arthur Reed and Alvin Reed; sisters, Nancy Gray, and Josephine Reed.She is survived by her husband, Doug Goodenow of Bowdoin; sons, Rick Farnum and sole mate Lisa of Saco, and David Farnum and wife Lisa of Berlin, N.H.; her stepdaughter, Melissa Wallace of Bowdoin; her brothers, Paul Reed and wife Caroline of Topsham, Lloyd Reed and wife Sally of Lisbon; her sisters, Sally Bellrose and husband Norman of Gorham, N.H., Mary Reed of Lisbon, and Hortense Blanchard of Rumford; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, from 4-8 p.m., at Crosman Funeral Home, Lisbon Falls. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., at Lisbon Falls Baptist Church located at 555 Lisbon St., Lisbon Falls.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls. Please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Betty’s family.