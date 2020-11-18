GORHAM – Harry A. Bell passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at his home in North Gorham.

Harry was born in South Waterford on May 11, 1924, son of Archie and Ethel (Skinner) Bell. He spent his early years working on the family farm and spent his high school years at Bridgton Academy.

The day after he graduated from high school, he took his oath for the U.S. Army and served in Europe during WWII.

After the war he earned his B.S. in Animal Husbandry at the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1949. He then started his career working as a Cooperative Extension Service Dairy Specialist for the University of Maine.

While working in Aroostook County he met his future wife, Janet Bull. They were married on July 26, 1952 in Crouseville. In 1955 Harry and Janet moved to Southern Maine, and to their home in North Gorham in 1957.

Harry retired from the Extension service in 1982 and spent many happy, productive years in retirement. Harry served as Moderator of the UCC at North Gorham for many years and was involved with the North Gorham Cemetery Association. He served on the Cumberland and Androscoggin Soil and Water Conservation board as well as many Gorham town committees.

Harry enjoyed spending time on the family property he owned in South Waterford, where his two sons now reside. He enjoyed gardening and a walk in the woods on a sunny day. He also took great pleasure in hearing about the endeavors and exploits of his six kids; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren scattered across the U.S. He was quick with a smile, a soft comment, and a dry joke.

Harry was predeceased by his three brothers, three sisters; and parents; as well as a beloved daughter-in-law, Ann Simpson Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, of North Gorham; daughter, Ann and husband Kris Penisten of Swansea, Mass., daughter, Barbara and husband Gary Winship of Windham, son, David and wife Dottie of South Waterford, son, Peter and friend Krista Clark of South Waterford, daughter, Constance and husband Steve Herrick of North Gorham, and daughter, Julia and husband Jim Hubbard, of North Gorham.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would request you donate to a charity of your choosing, or as Harry often advised his kids, save your money for a “rainy” day.