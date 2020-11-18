AUBURN – Richard “Dick” Lagueux, 73, of Auburn peacefully passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at VA Togus Hospice with his granddaughter by his side. Richard was born in Lewiston on Aug. 24, 1947, the son of the late Albert and Cora (Saucier) Lagueux. Richard got his GED and enlisted in the Army at the age of 19 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the Army for six years, achieving the rank of corporal in the 1st battalion 69th Armory 4th Infantry Division. Richard’s experience in the Army played an important role in his life. His even took his brother’s spot on one of his tours of duty!Richard was always known for his sense of humor and many would say that is what they loved most about him. The way he could make anyone in a room light up was truly incredible. He always loved to be doing something and found joy tinkering around the garage, on cars and making models.Mr. Lagueux is survived by his wife, Nancy; siblings, Raymond and David Lagueux and his wife Louise; six children: Tina Brooks and husband Jim, Brenda Smith, Bruce Janke, David Janke and wife Lisa, Jeffrey Lagueux and wife Christine, Kelly Hood. Richard also leaves behind 19 loving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Rena Wilbur; first wife, Joanne Lagueux; and daughter, Kimberly Lagueux.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com Richard’s family wishes to send a gracious “Thank You” to all of the men and women who worked with him at the Community Living Center at Togus, and the amazing women at the Hospice unit who made his last days very special. Our hearts are warmed that he had such amazing people with him during his last few months when visitations were restricted. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 4-7 p.m., at Fortin\Auburn with a maximum of 50 people in the building at one time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private as to follow state guidelines. Visitors will be required to wear masks upon entering the facility. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Richard’s memory to a military non-profit organization of your choice.