The Associated Press
Wednesday, November 18
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
NBCSN – The NASCAR Awards Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN – Toledo at Eastern Michigan
ESPN2 – Western Michigan at Central Michigan
ESPNEWS – Northern Illinois at Ball State
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN – ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN – ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN – Tennessee at Auburn
CYCLING
1 p.m.
NBCSN – UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge – Women’s Race (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF – LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 – Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN – The 2020 NBA Draft
ESPNU – The 2020 NBA Draft
NBATV – The 2020 NBA Draft
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 – NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 – UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League
7:30 p.m.
FS2 – Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin —
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mt. Blue All-Sports Boosters launch online store
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Area veterans recognized for their service
-
Health care
As COVID-19 cases hit record levels in Maine, models predict numbers will get even worse
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Equity advisory committee formed in RSU 73
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Nov. 18