To the Editor:

I wanted to make sure the message got out there that Christmas for Families will not be having a fundraiser at the American Legion in Locke Mills this year for due to the virus. This has been a difficult year for all of us but some more than others so once again we will do our best to help. We are hoping that we can still make a difference with the donations that we get from our community. There are so many wonderful people in our community that have already donated. Wish we could name them all.

Anyone that wants to donate or want to adopt a family or child you can contact Christmas for Families by mail c/o Nina Wheeler 156 Barker Rd. Bethel, Maine 04217, by phone at 207-836-3600 or send a message to [email protected] If you need help, you can let her know. There will be applications available at Maine Street Realty, Railroad St, Bethel just inside the first door with a box to put in the completed ones and also at Nina Wheeler’s home at 156 Barker Rd, Bethel, Maine in a red box next to the garage

Again thank you one and all, know that you are all special for all the sharing.

Merry Christmas.

Nina Wheeler

Director

Christmas for Families

Bethel

filed under: