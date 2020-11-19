NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway, Maine is requesting help in expanding its Mitten Mission.

For over 50 years, a small group of dedicated members and friends of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway, Maine knit mittens, hats and scarves for children in the Oxford Hills school district to use on cold winter days. This year, we are requesting the community’s help in expanding this long standing tradition. New-store-bought, clean-gently-used, and hand-knit mittens, scarves and hats of all sizes are needed. They may be dropped off on Saturday, November 28 and Saturday December 5 from 10 a.m. until noon, or during the Live Nativity on Saturday December 19 from 5-6 p.m. A drop box, for all other times, is also located next to the ramp doors.

During December, the mittens will decorate the Sanctuary and may be seen during the virtual worship services on the church’s Facebook page. In early January, mittens, hats and scarves will be given to the local elementary schools, preschools, middle School, and high School.

The Second Congregational Church is also using the same drive-by drop offs to continue their mission of collecting non-perishable, snack and easily prepared food and toiletries for High School students.

For more information, please call the church office at 207-743-2290.

filed under: