MINOT — There will be a Thanksgiving Drive-Thru “Pie Sale” at Minot United Methodist Church, 142 Minot Ave., Minot on Tuesday November 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. First come, first pick. Pies will be $12 each. Masks are required for service.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles