RUMFORD — The Hope Association is holding a Wreath of Hope fundraiser from now until December 31 to benefit Special Olympics Team Leaping Lizards. Each light costs $5 and you can recognize the ones you love while supporting your local Special Olympics team. Blue Light: In Memory of a person or pet. Yellow Light: Is for Friendship or Love. Green Light: In Honor of someone who is serving or has served in the military.

Lights can be purchased at Hope Association, the What-Not-Shop, and hopeassociation.org.

The Wreath of Hope will be displayed outside Hope Association, and a list of purchased lights will be displayed inside and on the Hope Association Facebook page.

For more information call: 207-364-4561.

