To the Editor:
The Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry would like to thank 5-year-old Liliana Tripp and her parents of Oxford.
She chose to collect food for us as a school project. We were amazed at the amount of food, gift cards and cash that she collected. The need is always great but even more so at this time of year, so this will certainly help our friends and neighbors who might need a little extra help.
Thank you Liliana for a job very well done!
Karen Miller
for volunteers
Oxford Helping Hands
Oxford
