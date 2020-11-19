NEWRY — On November 9, The River Fund Maine officially appointed Noah Tanguay-Collins as its new executive director. Tanguay-Collins replaces Jim Largess, who had served as TRFM’s previous executive director prior to taking a job in Vermont.

Collins, a 2012 Mountain Valley graduate, has been involved with Sunday River nearly a decade, having started as intern under Peter Fallon in 2012. Since, he has climbed the ladder at the resort, going from an intern, to helping manage the resorts increasingly popular wedding business, and now as TRFM’s newest executive director. He is also a frequent host of Outside TV’s “Wake Up Sunday River!”

The 26-year-old has spent his first days reestablishing community connections in a different capacity, a key ingredient to the success of TRFM.

“It’s all about finding ways to work together,” Tanguay-Collins said. “We want to continue to make the greater Sunday River community a great place to live.”

Tanguay-Collins emphasized how important developing connections is when it comes to TRFM and noted how his predecessor excelled in that particular area.

“I have big shoes to fill. Jim is a great guy and was such a connector in the area,” he said. “He did a fantastic job connecting Sunday River to the community and we want to continue to do that moving forward.”

Leslie Jones, president of TRFM, is confident that Tanguay-Collins, who has been with TRFM since its founding, will mirror Largess’s success.

“Armed with an inspiring can-do attitude and a great sense of humor, Noah has worked endless hours to help build a substantial foundation for TRFM,” Jone said. “We are extremely fortunate to have selected him, a new director who is so knowledgeable about the organization.”

Some short-term goals for Tanguay-Collins are reworking the organizations website and create a new media and marketing plan. TRFM also has some COVID-19 friendly events slated for this winter. One, is the Aprés Ski Party. Tanguay Collins said this event will be similar to a spring festival, but areas will be fenced in with a 50-person capacity for each section. An online auction, which will start a few days prior to the event, will end that same night. The auction will be open to everyone, according to Tanguay-Collins.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural educational workshop, TRFM is planning to hold another one this February, with an all-online module. Sara Shifrin, who facilitated the workshop last year, will be heading the effort again.

With regard to education, TRFM will continue to roll out annual River Fund Scholars, who will be the beneficiary of a full scholarship. Woodstock resident Lucy Rothwell was the first recipient of the scholarship, last year.

“TRFM is a registered 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2018 with the mission to draw people together to provide financial and community support for youth to unleash their potential through education and recreation.”

