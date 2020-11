ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H camps and learning centers at Bryant Pond and Greenland Point are hosting a virtual 5K run Nov. 21–29.

The fourth annual Wobble and Gobble 5K, a virtual run in place of the traditional Thanksgiving Day race, is open to runners of all ages. All proceeds benefit UMaine Extension 4-H programs at Bryant Pond and Greenland Point.

The $20 per person fee includes an event T-shirt; registration is required. Register and find details on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Bethany Pelletier, 207.665.2068; [email protected]

