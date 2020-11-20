REGION — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County’s 4-H Program is offering a virtual workshop for youth on Decorating Maine Evergreens.

Alyssa Andrews, the Natural Resource Steward with Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will be sharing some tricks for identifying evergreens in the Maine woods, which species work well, and how to harvest with minimal damage to the forest.

This fun workshop is designed for youth of all ages and will demonstrate very basic skills needed to assemble a swag. Younger youth will need an adult helper. Materials needed include a small amount of fir, pine boughs, and pinecones, scissors or snipping boughs, medium weight twine, craft wire, or pipe cleaners. Ribbon for bow making and other small decorative items are also optional materials that could be included.

Registration is required to receive the meeting link https://tinyurl.com/maineevergreens

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; [email protected]

