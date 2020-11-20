WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by Monday, Dec. 7.

Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms, and at least one seat is up for election each year. Newly-elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2021. County committee members help FSA make decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

Producers can find out if their local administrative area is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.