LEWISTON – Raymond Leo Bouthot, 77, of Lewiston, died on Nov. 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1943, the son of the late Vermeille (Gilbert) and Leo Bouthot.

In 1944 he moved to Lisbon and attended St. Bernadette Grammer School graduating in 1957 and from St. Dominic High School in 1961. He moved back to Lewiston in 1969 where he worked in shoe shops, Pineland Center formerly Marcotte Nursing Home, Zayre’s Department Store and McDonalds. Raymond volunteered at C.M.M.C., Y.M.C.A., and LA Chamber for eight years and Trinity Episcopal Church for four years. He is a member of the Basilica of St. Peter and Paul as well as the Third Order of St. Dominic the Society of St. Peter and Paul.

He is survived by his sister, Jeannine Polley and the best brother-in-law Robert Polley of Lewiston; his spiritual mother, Sister Carrie Hull-Chandler of Lewiston; his cousins, Larry Arsenault of Lewiston, Phyllis Caron of Lewiston, and Michael Caron of Lisbon Falls; and his two good friends, John Heywood, Alfred Chadwick Jr.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his godchild, Danny Fillion; his dogs, Bandy, Blackie, Max, Buttons and Frisco; his sweetheart, Evelyn Newton; and Rev. Dr. James Chandler, his spiritual father.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The D’Youville Pavilion, Androscoggin Hospice and to Ray’s special angel, Pattie.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Ss Peter and Paul lower chapel.

