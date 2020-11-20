To the Editor:

Open letter to our customers;

Skoolhouse Variety staff has tested negative for the Corona Virus and is now opening back up. However, Lila Haynes tested positive and was notified the morning of the 17th and now has to remain quarantined 10 days prior to another COVID test. Lila and Brian’s children have tested negative. Additional tests must come back negative prior to Lila returning to work which still could remain as far out as the 2nd of December.

We have juggled the schedule of the remaining staff in an attempt to have the kitchen open for full service but that is very challenging. The storefront will be open regular hours. Please be patient.

It is still mandated by the Governor that masks be worn when leaving your residence and going out in public. Please abide by our posted signs on our door to wear a mask and social distance. We also remain limited to 10 customers at a time inside the store so the dining room will remain closed.

We thank our family and patrons who reached out to us, thank you for your patience, and we want you all to know we are doing everything we can to ensure Skoolhouse Variety is a safe zone you can rely on.

Kevin & Holly Cochran

Weld

