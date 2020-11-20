WELD — Skoolhouse Variety re-opened Tuesday, Nov. 17, after having been impacted by COVID-19.

The store closed as a precaution Thursday, Nov. 12, after Brian Haynes, husband of Lila Haynes, tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday. Lila Haynes is the daughter of Skoolhouse Variety owners Kevin and Holly Cochran and is one of their employees.

While the CDC said the closure was not necessary because there hadn’t been extended exposure with Brian – 15 minutes or more with no masks and within 6 feet – the Cochrans felt it prudent to remain closed until results of COVID testing were received to ensure the safety of patrons and their families.

“Holly and I both tested negative,” Kevin Cochran said Tuesday afternoon in a phone interview.

In a phone interview last Thursday night Brian Haynes, who works for the Maine Department of Transportation, said he wasn’t able to figure out where he contracted the coronavirus.

“I have no idea,” he said. “No one I was in contact with said they were feeling sick or anything.”

Haynes said he began feeling ill with body aches and a sore throat Sunday night.

“Monday I had a slight fever and decided I better get tested,” he added.

He said he is feeling much better,

“I don’t have a fever. I am fatigued, still have a bit of a cough,” he said.

According to the Skoolhouse Variety Facebook page, Lila Haynes tested positive the morning of Nov. 17 and now has to remain quarantined 10 days prior to another COVID test. Lila and Brian’s children have tested negative. Additional tests must come back negative prior to Lila returning to work, which could be as late as Dec. 2.

“The other staff tested negative,” Kevin Cochran said. “For now, the kitchen may be limited. People will need to be patient. The storefront will be fully open.”

In keeping with Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate, masks and social distancing are required. Skoolhouse Variety is limited to 10 customers inside. The dining room remains closed at this time.

Skoolhouse Variety is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Once the kitchen is fully functioning again, it closes one hour prior to closing,” Kevin Cochran said.

