Friday, November 20
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN – Syracuse at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
BTN – Purdue at Minnesota
8 p.m.
CBSSN – Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic
9:30 p.m.
FS1 – New Mexico at Air Force
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN – Penn State at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN – Missouri at Mississippi
7 p.m.
SECN – Georgia at Florida
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Saturday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 – The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain
12 p.m.
FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU – 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)
10 p.m.
ESPNU – 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 – Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea
11:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS – Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4, Seoul, South Korea
RODEO
7 p.m.
CBSSN – PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 – MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game
9 p.m.
ESPN2 – MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS – ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m.
ESPN2 – ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
