LEWISTON – Irene Lachance, 89, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home with her family. She was born May 8, 1931, in Lewiston, to Eva (LaFlamme) and Francois Bussiere.

Irene lived in the Lewiston/Auburn area her entire life. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lionel Lachance, their son, Ronald Lachance, his wife Deborah, their daughter and son-in-law, Aimie and Aaron Rasmussen, and their daughter, Sophia Rasmussen, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Irene worked in several area shoe shops, and she volunteered for several years at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Lewiston after retirement. Irene was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Lachance, five brothers and their wives: Henry and Anita Bussiere, Leo and Leone Bussiere, Maurice and Marie Bussiere, Emil (Butch) and Lorraine Bussiere, and Robert and Simone Bussiere, as well as five sisters and their husbands: Juliette and Napoleon Brooks, Yvette and Adrien Cote, Cecile and Arsene Gardner, Cora and Milton Ward, and Lillian and Joseph Boulay.

The family would like to thank Stacy from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, and special thanks to Laurie from Golden Home Health Care, for the wonderful care provided during Irene’s final days. Visitation will be held Monday, 9 – 11 a.m., followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Condolences and donations may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene’s memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240,

or, Alzheimer’s Association,

Maine Chapter,

170 US Route 1,

Suite 250,

Falmouth, ME 04105

or online at

http://www.alz.org/maine