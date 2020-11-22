If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had a dozen incorrect guesses for the Auburn Mall and only a handful who correctly identified the front of the Auburn/Lewiston Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine on Second Street in Auburn. Our winner, Jayne Bilodeau, of Auburn said she recognized it because she passed it all the time when she worked at Walton Elementary School a few blocks away. She was selected in a random drawing from the correct entries and will receive a $20 Hannaford gift coupon.

