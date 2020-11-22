SARASOTA, Fla. – William “Bill” Robert Chouinard Jr. of Sarasota, Fla. passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 1, 2020. He had leukemia and passed peacefully with his wife by his side, after suffering a heart attack.

Bill was born in Lewiston on Jan. 5, 1952. He graduated Edward E. Little High School in June 1970. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business with a minor in Economics.

After high school, he continued to live and work in Maine for many years. He held a number of different jobs, including working in shoe factories in Maine and for Hertz car rental, where he worked his way through the ranks to management. In 1981, Bill joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an Air Traffic Control Specialist and continued a life-long career of dedicated service to the agency. He became a supervisor in Bangor and eventually transferred to Sterling, Va. where he worked at the U.S. Notam Office. In 1998, he transferred to FAA’s Headquarters Office in Washington, D.C. where he served in several key positions until his retirement. Over the course of his 32-year career with the FAA, Bill received numerous commendations and awards.

He got along well with everyone and was extremely successful in representing AFSCME union members and negotiating grievances over workplace changes, rules, working conditions, etc. He had a gift for mediating agreements and was instrumental in growing the union and ensuring cooperative working arrangements with FAA management. Following his work as a union representative, Bill was ultimately elected and served as president of the AFSCME Union for three terms, representing several local FAA offices. His work with the union continued until his retirement in 2013. Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family, golfing and traveling with his wife and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Irene (Bergeron) Chouinard.

He is survived by his wife, Nancee Niemiec-Chouinard; his son, William III (Michelle) Chouinard, and his daughter, Marcee (Michael) Baird. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Ben and Taylor Chouinard.

Bill was cremated and will be interred in Northern Virginia in early 2021 where he lived with his family for over 20 years. Specifics regarding a celebration his life will be provided by the family once arrangements are finalized.

Donations can be made in Bill’s honor to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/ or Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc. at guidedogs.org/make-a-donation/