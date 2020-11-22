Sunday, November 22
(All times Eastern)
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

RODEO
2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United

2 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS
10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final

