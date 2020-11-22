|Sunday, November 22
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AUTO RACING
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
|RODEO
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas
|RUGBY
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool
|4 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round
|10 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round
FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary
|TENNIS
|10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final
