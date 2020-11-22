FARMINGTON — Just as everyone is nearing the finish line for in-person learning at the University of Maine at Farmington, the school has reported another student with COVID-19.

According to the UMaine System’s online COVID-19 tracker for Saturday, the new case, involving a commuter student, is one of two now active cases at UMF. The other case, reported last Friday, involves a residential student.

UMF had zero active cases for four days until the positive test Friday, a first for the school in November.

Phase 3 testing at UMF concluded last Thursday, the last round of which included about 1,000 students, faculty and staff members, according to UMF data.

There are now 80 active cases among the more than 30,000 students and faculty in the UMaine System, and about a quarter of them involve residential students. The UMaine System had procured 35,399 test results as of Sunday.

UMF students are gearing up this week for the holiday break, with in-person classes set to conclude Wednesday, the day before a Thanksgiving that sure to be quieter than usual.

UMF officials said the rest of the semester will see only remote learning, and students will not return to campus until Jan. 21, pandemic permitting.

