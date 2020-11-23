Former Skowhegan Fire Chief Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 last week.

Keene, 66, was admitted to Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan last Monday, according to a Facebook post made by his wife Sheryl.

“He was admitted late Monday night into the hospital. He is struggling with Pneumonia/Covid,” the post read.

In a post made Sunday night, Sheryl said that Tom was in the special care unit.

“His lungs are full of pneumonia/Covid,” the post read. “They are concentrating strictly on comfort care at this time.”

Current Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard said the department is heartbroken over Keene’s death.

“It’s a tough loss for the community. Tom hired me right out of high school. I worked with him until his retirement,” Howard said during a phone interview Monday. “We stayed really close even after his retirement. We spoke several times over the days leading up to him being hospitalized … this is just very sad for this community.“

Keene’s firefighting career began in Norridgewock where his father, Winton Keene Sr., was the chief.

Keene came to the Skowhegan Fire Department in 1976 and became chief in 1992. He retired from the department in 2001, but later returned as chief again in 2008.

Keene struggled with diabetes and had both legs amputated due to complications with the disease in 2011 and 2013.

Keene was terminated from his position in 2014 by former Town Manager John Doucette, who at the time said that Keene was incapable of performing the duties of a fire chief due to his amputations.

“I think Tom had fought a long battle with his illnesses, especially with diabetes,” Howard said. “But the fact that he overcame a lot of adversity with that, not many people could endure what he did.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, people who have diabetes are more likely to have serious complications from COVID-19.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard said that a memorial or celebration of life for Keene will be postponed until the spring.

