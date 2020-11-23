“Homecoming,” a vibrant art exhibition featuring artworks created during the pandemic by members of the Kennebec Valley Art Association, will be on display through Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. The exhibit is open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays, and also by appointment.

“Homecoming” and a return to home is a commentary on the need and resiliency of making art in solitude fostering resiliency and comfort during these challenging times. The KVAA invited its members to answer the call regarding how the pandemic has affected their creative practice in this exhibition in extended statements to be shared online and in the gallery.

Over 50 works in painting, sculpture, fine and digital printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media and more from twenty six artists from across central Maine. Participating artists include Amy Kustra of Freeport, Jane Higgins of Winthrop, Diane Woodworth of Hermon, Elizabeth Luckcraft of Smithfield, Andre Benoit of Boothbay, Christine Sullivan of Hallowell, Lynne Lyons of China, Penny Markley of Winthrop, Judith Schuppien of Brunswick, Jen Hickey of Waterville, Nancy Keenan Barron of South Gardiner, Alix Barron of South Gardiner, Michael Stevenson of Augusta, Kid McGuire of Augusta, Renae Moran of Wayne, Dianne Horton of Swanville, Bruce Armstrong of Manchester, Kit Munroe of Waterville, Ellen Freed of Hallowell, Laura Endres of Hallowell, Jeanne Finley of Garland, Abbott Meader of Oakland, Helene Farrar of Manchester, Robin Brooks of Topsham, and Camille Davidson of Readfield. Artist Michael Stevenson has offered a hundred percent of the sale of his piece “Sheltered In Place” to the gallery as support.

Artist Ellen Freed shared, “Day turned into weeks then, into months. We’ve had eight months of worries, changes, losses, observations, and recalculating our lives. I’ve found more time to walk, sit down, draw, photograph, process, and sew. Working on these pieces has given me a way to find peace amidst the chaos.”

The Harlow, located at 100 Water St., Hallowell, is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community since 1963. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are from 12-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. For more information, please visit harlowgallery.org or call (207) 622-3813.

