JAY — Selectpersons on Monday accepted a conditional timeline leading to the town meeting referendum April 27, 2021.

The board also voted 3-1, with Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed, to send letters to only the organizations that were funded by the town last year. McGrane said he has advocated in the past to open the donation requests up to other organizations and let the voters decide.

Chairman Terry Bergeron said he expected the proposed budget for 2021-22 to be about the same as the current one. Bergeron and Selectpersons Tom Goding and Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo were in favor of keeping the donation requests to those that were funded last year. Selectperson Judy Diaz was absent.

The timeline has the budgets from department heads due to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere by Jan. 4, 2021, and budget books ready Jan. 13.

Nomination papers for open positions on the Select Board, Regional School Unit 73 board of directors, and water districts would be available Jan. 19 and due back March 1.

A budget workshop would be held Jan. 19 and the budget meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1. If everything goes accordingly, a public hearing would be held March 8.

Regional School Unit 73 representatives have indicated that they would align the budget validation referendum with Jay’s town meeting date, according to LaFreniere’s memo to the board.

The board also voted to reappoint Budget Committee members Vicki McLeod, Charles Riekert, Mike Ventrella, Ricky Merrill and Justin Merrill for another two years with terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

LaFreniere said staff, including herself, have been talking about a contest for children to submit art for the front and back covers of the town report. The idea is to have them do some type of Phoenix, the Spruce Mountain School District’s mascot or whatever artists choose. There would be a $50 gift card for the winners, which would come out of the town manager’s budget.

McGrane suggested they also recognize a community member for their service to the town and as a veteran.

In another matter, Bergeron said the schedule for trash and recyclables collection will stay the same Wednesday but Thursday’s pickup will be done Friday because of Thanksgiving Day. The Transfer Station will be closed Thursday and open Friday and Saturday.

LaFreniere said Livermore Falls and Jay have been talking about backup plans and truck drivers for snowplowing in case of a COVID-19 outbreak or other emergency situation. They are also trying to get spare drivers.

“We could back each other up in case of emergency,” she said. “We’re doing what we have to keep the roads open.”

