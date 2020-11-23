The pandemic has already forced major retailers to rethink how they are handling Black Friday. How about you? Are you still going to get in line so you can be one of the first shoppers through the doors at midnight? Are any of your Black Friday traditions still an option?
If you run a local store, are you doing anything to add some razzle dazzle in the name of Shop Local Saturday?
Please contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at [email protected] and let her know what are your plans.
