Arrests

Lewiston

• Timothy Chalfant, 23, of 88½ College St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:32 p.m. Monday in Lewiston, by Lewiston Police Department.

• Donald Philbrook, 41, of 413 Main St., Lewiston, warrant violation of bail, Tuesday at 35 Wood St., Lewiston, by Lewiston Police Department.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Samatar H. Salah, 74, of Lewiston, backed into a retaining wall at 10:29 a.m. Saturday in the Walgreen’s parking lot on Main Street. Salah’s 2007 Hyundai was towed due to disabling damage.

