PORTLAND – William J. Bragg, 58, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born Feb. 28, 1962, in Hartford, Maine, the son of Yvonne (Bedard) Bragg and the late Clifford Braggs. William worked for many years as a logger.

His greatest joys were fishing, hunting, trapping and working with horses, he spent many years dedicated to his mother wellbeing and caregiving

He was preceded by his father, Clifford Bragg, brothers, Timothy and Clifford, Bragg, his grandmother, Isabell Bedard.

William is survived by his mother, Yvonne Bragg, his brother, Roy Bragg, his sister, Ellen Bragg, and her partner Norman; sister-in-law, Cheryl Bragg; nephews, Timothy Paul Bragg and Kevin Morin.

Due to the pandemic all services are private and at the convenience of the family, a spring burial will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.