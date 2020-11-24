AUBURN – Ethel M. Gagne, 88, of Sabattus, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born in Lisbon on Aug. 6, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Avis (Beal) Ridley. She married Marcel A. Gagne Sr. on May 5, 1951. She lived in Sabattus most of her life.

Ethel was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards. She will be deeply missed by many.

Ethel is survived by her children; Marcel Gagne and his wife Cindy, Daniel Gagne and his wife Christine and Lillian Morrison and her husband Terry; her niece, that she raised and was as close as a daughter, Christine Gervais and her husband Michael; siblings, Lillian Leet, Eva Plummer, Betty Rideout, Beverly Leighton, Linda Poulin, John, Eugene and George Ridley; as well as her nine grandchildren: Steve, Brian, Jeremy, Corey and Danielle Gagne, Chrissy Noble, Tara Williams, Erica Cyr and Michaela “Sweet Pea” Gervais. She also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marcel Gagne, her great-granddaughter, Deanna Leland and her siblings, Leonard, Raymond, Beatrice, Shirley and Phyllis.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Desoi and the staff of Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice for the care and compassion they provided and showed Ethel during her time with them.

There are no services and interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Ethel’s memory to Androscoggin Homecare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.