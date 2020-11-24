(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, November 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

10 P.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round

