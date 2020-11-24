|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, November 24
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
|10 P.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, November 24
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Nov. 24
-
The Bethel Citizen
Gould has first COVID case
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ethel M. Gagne
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John Joseph Coleman Jr.