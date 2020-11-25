REGION — The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the 3rd Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas virtually this year.

“This is the only event the Chamber has been able to hold this year because of the coronavirus,” Chamber Administrative Assistant Christine Fournier said in a phone interview Wednesday, Nov. 18. “It will be quite different, obviously.”

Businesses, family groups, siblings or anyone wishing to participate should register on the Chamber website’s Olde Fashioned Christmas page, http://www.jay-livermore-lf.org/event-4055127. There is a $75 fee, which includes a locally sourced tree with tree stand, ready to stage and decorate. A sign including the business/group name, logo, and the organization that will benefit will also be provided.

“Participants who don’t want to have a tree at their location have a couple of options,” Fournier said. “Otis Federal Credit Union has said it will have space for four extra trees there. Crayon Country (Developmental Care Preschool and Daycare) will have space for a couple of trees, or pictures can just be posted and available to view online only.”

The credit union and Crayon Country are the only businesses that have signed up so far, but several others have asked for details, Fournier said.

Participants are encouraged to think about making their trees easy to box for transport, she added.

Trees may be viewed beginning 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, on the Chamber’s Facebook and website event pages. Each tree will be given a number, Fournier said.

The $1 tickets may only be purchased on the Chamber’s website. Sales will continue through 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. All sales will go directly to the designated charitable causes chosen by participants. This year, all ticket sales will be divided evenly between those charities.

“That’s one of the big differences this year,” Fournier said. In prior years, the number of tickets placed beside each tree determined the financial contribution made to each charity, she noted.

“I really hope people will support this event. The Chamber has had no other fundraising opportunities this year,” Fournier said.

There are elf and reindeer sponsorship opportunities for businesses wishing to advertise, she noted. More information is available on the Chamber’s website.

Winning tickets will be drawn Sunday evening, Dec. 6.

“The winners will be drawn for the trees as listed online. There will be no choice this year,” Fournier said. “People can pick up their trees at the location or safe passage of their tree can be arranged.”

“With the whole COVID-19 situation, holding this event virtually means it can be done safely. We can do something with a bit of normalcy, even if it’s small,” she added.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: